Murder charges announced in Belvidere triple homicide

BELVIDERE — A Huntley man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a Belvidere man and his two young sons

Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia Smith announced Wednesday that Alize Q. Smith, 24, is being accused of killing 31-year-old Andrew Hintt and his sons, Benjamin, 7; and Sebastian, 5, on Dec. 19.

Boone County State's Attorney Tricia Smith announces first-degree murder charges against Alize Q. Smith, of Huntley, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Belvidere City Hall.

“My office reviewed the Belvidere Police Department’s investigation into the deaths,” Tricia Smith said at a press conference. “I have approved three first-degree murder charges.”

Alize Smith is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. He is due in court for a bond hearing Thursday. If convicted, he faces 20 years to 60 years in prison on each count, possibly more.

“Because of the specific facts in this case, the defendant is facing 25 years to natural life in addition to what (would be) imposed on the 20- to 60-year range,” the state’s attorney said, adding that if Smith is convicted of killing two or more people, the conviction would come with a mandatory life sentence, according to Illinois law.

Illinois Department of Corrections records show Alize Smith was released on parole last June, after serving 2½ years of a five-year sentence for aggravated robbery. Officers found Hintt and his boys just before 10 p.m., inside their Union Avenue home after the landlord called 911.

The landlord made the call after the boys’ mother was unable o reach Hintt earlier in the day. Authorities allege that Smith was with Hintt and his sons that morning.

Over the past two weeks, investigators followed a number of leads, conducted interviews and executed search warrants, including one at the Huntley home of Alize Smith, where several pieces of evidence were seized, the Belvidere Police Department said in a release.

Police are still searching for Hintt’s vehicle, a silver 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk with the Illinois license plate: CTT92923.

Anyone with information about the shootings or the whereabouts of the Hintt’s Jeep is asked to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815- 547-7867.

Jim Hagerty is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Huntley man charged with murder in Belvidere triple homicide