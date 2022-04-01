Murder charges approved for Dayton teen accused in weekend shooting; Arrest warrant issued

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Dayton teenager on murder and other charges stemming from a deadly shooting Saturday, according to court records.

Police have charged Chandler Lamar Brown, 18, with murder, felonious assault, and other charges in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Render, 47, of Dayton Saturday on North Broadway Street.

Brown is accused of shooting from one car into another car, fatally hitting Render, according to court documents. He was identified as the shooter by eyewitnesses and Brown also confessed to shooting Render in a conversation with his mother, police said in the court records.

Charges were approved and the warrant was issued Thursday, court records show.

Brown is not listed as an inmate at any area jail. A picture of Brown was also not immediately available.

Render was found in a crashed car on North Broadway Street near Harvard Boulevard in the early morning hours of March 26. Render was found in the driver’s seat suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Render died from his injuries Monday morning, police said.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.







