Murder charges bound to county court following fatal Sunbury shooting

Dec. 13—SUNBURY — Charges of criminal homicide against accused killer Randy Easton will proceed to Northumberland County Court after a district judge ruled Tuesday there was enough evidence to move the case forward.

Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey made the ruling in a preliminary hearing regarding the Sept. 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Sunbury man. Easton was accompanied by his court-appointed attorney, Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg.

Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Leslie Bryden is prosecuting the case

Sunbury police say Easton, of Seventh Street, shot and killed Joesph Rice during the altercation on 3rd Street and Raspberry Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a man laying on the ground after being shot. Police said during the investigation they discovered Rice and Easton had an ongoing feud.

Police said during the interviews they learned Easton had left a nearby bar and Rice wanted to speak with him, which led to an argument, according to court documents.

Police secured video surveillance from the area. Footage showed three women pulling up next to Rice near Raspberry Avenue before an individual believed to be Easton walked toward Rice. Then Rice pulled out a large instrument and began to swing at Easton, police said.

Easton then pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at Rice, striking him in the back with one of the shots, police said.

Bryden called arresting officers Trey Kurtz and Keith Tamborelli to the stand Tuesday.

"When I got there it was chaos and people were yelling and screaming," Tamborelli testified.

Easton allegedly fled the scene and was later picked up at a hotel in Lewisburg by the U.S. Marshal Service and Sunbury police.

Kurtz testified when he interviewed Easton, Easton allegedly said he shot Rice after Rice began to swing a machete at him. Kurtz asked where the weapon was and Easton allegedly told the officer he would not tell him.

Ulmer told Toomey the case should not move forward because it was a clear case of self-defense. Bryden argued that Easton shot Rice and killed him and admitted to the shooting later to police.

Toomey agreed with the prosecution and bound the charges over to county court.

Two other people, Manuel Santos, 23, of Memorial Acres, and Lisa Gebhart, 45, of White Deer, Easton's girlfriend, were also arrested in connection with the case for aiding Easton.

Santos was charged with not giving information to Sunbury police. Santos waived his hearing Tuesday while Gebhart's hearing was continued because she is still without an attorney.

Gebhart appeared by video and said she has not received an attorney to represent her. Toomey said he would make sure the courts appointed her one. Toomey said he would reschedule the preliminary hearing at a later date.

Gebhart was with Easton at the hotel and is charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal for allegedly failing to report Easton's whereabouts to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said Gebhart told officers she was with Easton and Santos at a bar on Third Street. Following an argument, Gebhart said Rice swung a machete at Easton and Easton fired three shots, one of which struck Rice as Rice was running away from the scene, according to police.

Gebhart said she met up with Santos and the two walked back to a Fifth Street home where they waited for Easton, police said.

The three went inside the home for the night and when they woke up discovered that Rice had died from the shooting, Gebhart said, according to police.

Santos left the residence while Gebhart and Easton stayed inside for the day before leaving to go to a hotel, police said.

Gebhart remains incarcerated at the Centre County Jail while Santos is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Prison.