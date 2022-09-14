Murder charges for Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her children on Coney Island Beach: ‘The babies are gone’

The troubled mom accused of drowning her three children in the Coney Island surf was charged with their murder Wednesday, cops said.

Erin Merdy, 30, is facing charges of murder, depraved indifference to human life and endangering the welfare of child for allegedly drowning her three children early Monday, cops said.

“The babies are gone,” she told her family, sparking a frantic search that ended in tragedy, police sources said. “The kids are gone.”

When question by cops she alluded to dreaming of walking her kids into the water, a police source said.

Her children were found unconscious near the shoreline of Coney Island Beach during the overnight search.

Merdy’s children, Zachary, 7, Liliana, 4 and Oliver, 3 months, all died after being rushed by medics to Coney Island Hospital.

Little Liliana had bruising, probably from being held down, a police source said Wednesday.

The tragic discovery was made after police responded to a 1:40 a.m. 911 call from Merdy’s sister. Merdy had told a cousin she drowned all three kids at the beach, according to a police source.

Merdy had been hospitalized and underwent a psychological examination Monday.

Her mother, Jacqueline Scott, 56, told the Daily News that her daughter had been going through a rough time.

“She might have been going through postpartum depression,” Scott said in an exclusive interview. “She was a good mother.”

Merdy worked as a home health attendant, but had taken time off recently to care for little Oliver. She lived with her children in a Coney Island apartment building on Neptune Ave., where she was being sued by her landlord, court records show.

The woman stopped paying her $1,531 monthly rent in July 2021. In October 2021, the company that owns her building sent her a letter requesting the $5,373 owed in back rent.

Merdy was sued five months later for back rent and issued an eviction notice days before the COVID-19 eviction moratorium expired in January of this year.