Murder charges for Calif. man who cops say gunned down motorist after Bronx fender-bender

A gun-toting motorist from California was getting revenge for a fender-bender when he shot a man to death on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday.

Djiguiba Fofana, 30, faces murder and other charges after cops say he gunned down a 35-year-old man sitting in a Honda Accord on Walton Ave. near E. 164th St. Sunday night.

The victim had fled the scene of a fender-bender, so Fofana and two others went looking for him — and found him double-parked outside an apartment building on Walton Ave., police sources said.

Fofana and his accomplices tried to drag the victim out of his car, and Fofana shot into the Accord from the passenger side, hitting the victim in the chest, the sources said.

They then tried to flee in a Jeep Cherokee. Cops arrested them and said they recovered a Ruger handgun.

A Honda Accord with two windows broken remained at the crime scene Monday. The Honda appeared to have struck a BMW sedan, though it’s not clear if the BMW was related to the fender-bender, or if the Honda’s driver struck it during the struggle with the shooter.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name. An NYPD spokesman said Tuesday his family hadn’t been officially notified of his death.

Fofana, of Port Huenene, Calif., awaits arraignment on murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Police charged the other two occupants of the Jeep, Ibrahima Fofana, 22, of Philadelphia, and LaToya Douglas, 30, of Port Huenene, with criminal possession of a weapon.

With Audrey Nielsen