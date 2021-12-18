Murder charges dismissed against 2 women implicated in Arnold killing; both plead guilty to lesser charges

Dec. 18—Westmoreland County prosecutors on Friday dismissed murder charges against two women implicated in the 2019 robbery and killing of a man in Arnold.

Instead, Santyna M. Bennett, 28, of New Kensington and Bailey Ann Hines, 27, of Butler pleaded guilty to lesser charges in return for their cooperation with police in the prosecution of a Braddock man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the shooting of 35-year-old Gregory Ray Wyncoop.

Police said Wyncoop of East Franklin was shot once by Allen Duwayne Herring on June 28, 2019, during a botched drug deal.

According to court records, Herring posed as a drug dealer. He shot Wyncoop as the two men fought during what actually was a robbery attempt. Wyncoop's body was found near a car in the 1500 block of Kenva Alley, between North and McCandless streets.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello said Hines took $300 from Wyncoop's wallet during the robbery. He said Bennett, who was Herring's girlfriend, helped plan the robbery.

Neither woman participated in the murder, Caravello said, and both cooperated with prosecutors.

"Bailey Hines was more involved in the investigation and helped solve the case," Caravello said.

Hines pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy. She was ordered to serve three to six years behind bars.

Bennett pleaded guilty to conspiracy. She was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve three and a half to seven years in prison.

Herring, 34, of Braddock pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder. He was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison and an additional 10 years on probation.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .