Murder charges dismissed against 2 teens in deaths of 2 Porterville firefighters

Aug. 24—Murder charges for two teenage boys were dismissed this week after they were accused of setting fire to Porterville Public Library in 2020, which killed two responding firefighters with local ties, a Tulare County district attorney said Tuesday.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney John Sliney and the family of slain Porterville firefighters Capt. Ramon "Ray" Figueroa, 35, of Bakersfield, and Patrick Jones, 25, disagreed with a Tulare County judge's ruling Tuesday at a press conference in Visalia.

Tulare County Juvenile Justice Judge Hugo Loza ruled Monday there was insufficient evidence to connect the boys' actions to the firefighters' deaths after the prosecution rested that same day, Sliney said.

"(Judge Hugo Loza) has insulted so many firefighters," John Jones, the father of Patrick Jones, said during the press conference, according to the Porterville Recorder. "I hope his home doesn't catch on fire."

Ramon Figueroa, whose son also died in the fire, told reporters the judge's ruling was disgraceful, according to the Porterville Recorder.

"We presented the evidence we needed to prove the charges," Sliney said in a phone interview after the press conference. "We disagree with the court's ruling. We think it was legally and factually incorrect."

Richard Alvarez, representing one of the boys, answered "yes" when asked if the judge was correct in his ruling in a phone interview. The Tulare County Public Defender's Office, which represented the other boy, did not return a request for comment.

Prosecutors said two 13-year-old boys went into the Porterville library on Feb. 18, 2020, when a boy lit a paper on fire. That boy handed the paper to another, which caused flames to spread and ultimately destroy the Porterville library, Sliney said.

Witnesses said they saw the boys running away from the flames, and the Porterville Police Department caught the boys on video fleeing, the prosecutor said.

He added the cause of death for both firefighters was asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

Sliney said he sought murder charges because he believes the boys committed arson, which caused the death. However, Loza said the homicidal apparatus was the firefighters' faulty breathing equipment, according to Sliney.

"It is absurd that the judge apparently found more fault on part of the victims or their equipment than he placed on the minor who was responsible for lighting the fire," Tulare District Attorney Tim Ward said in a statement. "We share the continued grief and frustration of the families in the judge's decision not to hold these minors responsible in the loss of their family members, and the loss to the entire community of Porterville."

Juries are not paneled for cases involving minors, so Loza had sole discretion to rule on the case.

Charges against one boy were dismissed. The allegations against Alvarez's client were found true — which is the terminology used in Juvenile Justice Center cases — of two counts of arson causing great bodily injury, including aggravating factors, which were that the victims were firefighters and multiple victims died, the prosecutor added.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 28 at the Juvenile Justice Center in Visalia.

Capt. Ray Figueroa was a Delano native and went to Delano High School. He had been with the Porterville Fire Department since 2007, and left behind two children, two parents, a brother, sister, stepbrothers, nieces and nephews.

Patrick Jones, a Visalia native, had been with the Porterville Fire Department since 2017. He left behind parents, a brother, sister and a fiancée.

The Fresno Bee reported the families of the two firefighters are suing several companies that provide firefighter equipment alleging negligence, wrongful death and strict products liability design defect.

