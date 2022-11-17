Murder charges dropped in 5-month-old’s death

BRANCH COUNTY — Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Branch County man who was charged with the 2019 death of his 5-month-old daughter.

Branch County Prosecutor Zach Stempien announced Tuesday that he was dismissing charges of felony murder, second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse against Coleman Royer, 31, in connection to the death of Luna Royer.

“Based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation into this matter and further developments in this case, this office has made the difficult decision to dismiss this case at this time,” Stempien said late Tuesday afternoon.

The prosecutor said he was “reserving the ability to reissue charges in the future.”

Former acting prosecutor Valerie White filed the charges based on the investigation by Coldwater Police. During the COVID-19 court lockdown, Stempien continued to prepare the case for trial, putting together what was expected to be a two-week trial featuring numerous expert witnesses.

Stempien said Tuesday, “Based upon this office’s review of the scientific/medical evidence gathered in this case, various witness statements, digital evidence obtained by the investigating agency, and the possibility that another person may be at fault for the death of the victim, this office is left with the opinion that this case should not be presented to a jury until a single suspect can be determined.”

The prosecutor pointed out Royer is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The jury must be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt. If found innocent, a defendant cannot be tried again if further investigation raises evidence to erase reasonable doubt.

Luna died at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor on Feb. 14, 2019, two days after she reportedly fell from a swing. Hospital records showed she had suffered multiple broken bones and abusive head trauma.

Royer told the ProMedica ER nurse he heard a “thud” when he went to the bathroom and returned to find baby Luna on the floor under the swing the baby had been in. Royer told the nurse the baby appeared to be fine after crying and eating food. When the baby's mother, Ashley King, came home, he went to play basketball.

King called Royer half an hour after he left and told him the baby was not acting right. When he got home, the baby was limp. The couple took her to the ER.

An undated courtesy photo of Luna Royer.

University of Michigan Dr. Carla Renkin-Joseph testified at that same preliminary exam he believed “the injuries were of typical abuse.”

Defense attorney Lisa Kirsch Satawa of Bloomfield cross-examined the U-M doctor who only handles child abuse cases. Dr. Renkin-Joseph admitted there was nothing in the records of 15 other medical visits in the baby’s five-month life that concluded there was abuse.

The doctor testified during a preliminary examination, King admitted to the doctor she was angry and aggressive toward the father.

First investigation Baby death ruled a homicide

The preliminary examination was key in the defense's case. The child abuse expert said during cross-examination by Sataw, that the doctor was not aware the mother reported she had shaken the child before. The doctor had stated the baby’s injuries were consistent with shaking.

The doctor also said from the injury, the onset of symptoms would have been immediate “within minutes.” But some symptoms would come on progressively and could differ.

Renkin-Joseph said there were other signs of abuse, at least 15 rib breaks, along with damage to the femur near the shoulder and a broken bone in the elbow. A collarbone showed a break. Some were older than others.

While baby Luna died from "abusive head and spine injury" as the result of "shaken baby syndrome," as the death certificate stated, Renkin-Joseph said she could make no conclusion as to who caused the injuries.

Branch County court records show King was charged in November 2021 with felony child abuse for an incident that allegedly occurred three months before the baby died. That case is still working its way through the court system.

Stempien thanked Coldwater Police “for their extensive and thorough investigation into this matter and their commitment to continuing the investigation.”

The prosecutor said he and the police “remain committed to bringing justice to the victim in this case and will continue to investigate this matter.”

Both asked anyone with any information regarding the baby’s death, contact either the prosecuting attorney’s office or the Coldwater Police Department.

