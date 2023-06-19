Murder charges dropped against GA man in 2-year-old case, lead detective under investigation

Murder charges from two years ago have been dropped against a Georgia man and now the lead detective on the case is being looked into to see if there was any wrongdoing with the case.

Marquis Parrish, 29, was arrested in 2021 in connection with the death of Charles Vinson, who disappeared weeks earlier in Savannah, WJCL-TV reported.

On Friday, the state dropped all charges against Parrish and ordered the case “closed without further prosecution.”

According to court documents, after Parrish was released on bond he was interviewed by prosecutors and they said they believe he was truthful with what he told them.

“The defendant’s interview has also aided the state in its evaluation and determination of the facts of this case,” court documents said.

Based on the information provided by Parrish, the state said it “does not believe it can prove the charges against him beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The document also said Vinson’s family had been notified of the decision and there were no objections from them.

According to court transcripts from Friday’s hearing, the Savannah Police Department is now investigating the lead detective on the case to determine whether any wrongdoing took place in the case, WJCL reported.

