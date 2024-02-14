Murder charges filed in 2023 fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Winton Hills

A 19-year-old man was charged this week in the 2023 shooting death of another teen in Winton Hills.

First responders on Sept. 25, 2023 found Jahmarae Whipple, 18, shot on Craft Street, according to a Cincinnati Police Department news release. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A grand jury Monday indicted Keilyon Kennedy, 19, on a murder charge in connection with Whipple's death.

Kennedy is currently held at the Butler County Jail on unrelated charges.

The investigation into Whipple's death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged in Winton Terrace homicide in September 2023