Murder charges filed against estranged husband of Simi Valley woman

Prosecutors filed murder charges Tuesday against the man accused of killing his estranged wife, Simi Valley resident Rachel Castillo, 25.

Hawthorne resident Zarbab Ali, 25, was charged with murder and the special allegation of lying in wait and use of a knife, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Castillo had filed for divorce from Ali in March, but the case was not resolved, court records show.

Castillo had been reported missing Thursday evening after her sister returned to their shared apartment on Country Club Drive in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. The agency issued a plea for the public's help finding Castillo after discovering blood and other evidence of a violent attack at the residence.

Castillo's body was found in the remote desert in the Antelope Valley area in Los Angeles County on Sunday afternoon. Ali was arrested Sunday at his parents' home in Victorville, the DA's office said.

Castillo's two children were not at home when she was attacked, authorities have said.

"This was a young mother with a very bright future who was working on behalf of a local nonprofit provider while attending graduate school," said Ventura County DA Erik Nasarenko. "Rachel's murder is a tragedy for Ventura County, and my office will be seeking justice for her two young children and entire family."

An arraignment was initially scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Ventura County Superior Court but was postponed until Wednesday.

