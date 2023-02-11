Murder charges filed against Fresno man who allegedly fled from police, caused deadly crash

Murder charges were filed Friday against the Fresno driver who was arrested for killing a man while trying to flee from police.

Andrew Calderon, 40, faces 35 years to life in prison.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, Calderon was stopped by police for a minor vehicle code violation late Wednesday night but eventually sped off after having been stopped for several minutes.

Calderon then ran through a red light and caused a crash that killed another motorist near Shields Avenue and First Street, according to Fresno Police.

The officers who had pulled over Calderon initially tried chasing after him but quickly terminated the pursuit due to the high rate of speed, police said.

Following an investigation, Fresno Police determined Calderon was driving under the combined influence of alcohol and methamphetamine.

In addition to the murder charge, Calderon faces:

one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with prior convictions for driving under the influence

one count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug causing great bodily injury

one county of evading causing death

The victim of the deadly crash was identified as Victor Cardenas, 29, of Fresno.