Murder charges filed against Lima teenager

Aug. 14—LIMA — A Lima teenager sentenced earlier this year to 14 years in prison for his role in armed robberies at two local businesses has been charged with murder.

The recent session of the Allen County grand jury returned indictments against Na'zier Howard, 18, charging him with two counts of aggravated murder with firearm specifications, unclassified felonies. He was also charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

The indictments alleged that on or about Dec. 17, 2019, Howard did purposely cause the death of Kevonta Cowan.

Howard was a juvenile at the time of the shooting but his case was bound over from Allen County Juvenile Court.

Police were called on the evening of Dec. 17, 2019, to 225 S. Kenilworth Ave. and found Cowan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Howard and another juvenile, Juan Freeman II, were sentenced earlier this year for armed robberies the pair committed at Little Caesar's and Hermie's Party Shop in Lima on Jan. 14, 2020.

Howard was sentenced to 14 years in prison after agreeing to a negotiated plea deal with prosecutors. Freeman was sentenced to 28 years in prison after rejecting a similar deal from prosecutors.