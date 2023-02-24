Man accused of ‘intentionally’ hitting, killing East St. Louis woman with truck

Madison County authorities allege that a 60-year-old East St. Louis man “intentionally” hit and killed a woman with his truck along Illinois 111 in Pontoon Beach on Tuesday.

State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office charged Richard D. Mayor with two counts of first-degree murder on Friday in connection with the death of Lisa M. Dunnavant-Polach, 46, also of East St. Louis.

The two had been in a relationship at times, according to Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic.

“This was not a random act of violence,” he stated in a news release sent from Haine’s office.

According to the release:

Dunnavant-Polach was trying to get into the cab of a semi along Illinois 111, near Bel Air Drive.

The semi’s driver had stopped to ask if she needed assistance.

A white pickup truck hit Dunnavant-Polach.

She suffered major injuries, including a near-amputation of one leg.

Pontoon Beach police arrived within minutes.

Dunnavant-Polach was rushed to a St. Louis hospital.

The truck was found disabled on Illinois 203 in Granite City.

A Madison County sheriff’s deputed located Mayor nearby and took him into custody without incident.

“Despite heroic efforts by emergency personnel and Good Samaritans, the victim succumbed to her injuries,” Haine stated in the release.

“Our prayers are with her family during this incredibly difficult time. I commend those who gave aid and attempted to save the victim’s life, and I commend Pontoon Beach Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the swift and thorough work that resulted in the charges against the defendant.”

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set Mayor’s bail at $3 million.

Mayor remained in custody Friday at the Madison County jail. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

The case is under investigation by Pontoon Beach Police Department. Haine and Modrusic ask that anyone with related information contact its Detective Division at 618-931-5100.