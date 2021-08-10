Murder charges filed against mother of child found in Chattahoochee River

Aug. 10—A Cobb County grand jury has filed murder charges against Breyanla Cooper, 27, whose toddler was found floating in the Chattahoochee River last month.

The indictment was handed down Friday and alleges Cooper asphyxiated her son, Faheem Cooper, before placing him in the river in an attempt to hide his death.

Faheem Cooper was found in the river on July 1 by Cobb firefighters, who were at the time conducting a training exercise at the Paces Mill boat ramp. Investigators believed the toddler had been in the water for some time when the body was recovered, and may have gone into the water far upstream.

Breyanla Cooper, who lives in Stone Mountain, was initially charged with concealing the death of another person by Cobb Police. She now faces two additional counts of murder, and one count of aggravated assault, and is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.