Murder charges filed against Okmulgee man accused of killing, dismembering men

The Okmulgee County District Attorney has filed four counts of first-degree murder against Joe Kennedy.

Kennedy is accused of killing and dismembering four men in October. An affidavit states that Kennedy admitted to killing the men to a witness, because “the people were stealing from them.”

The bodies of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stevens, and Mike Sparks were found in the Deep Fork River on Oct. 14.

Kennedy was arrested in Florida several weeks later, driving a stolen car.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.

Kennedy is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12.

This is a developing story.



