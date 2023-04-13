Murder charges filed against three Ferndale people in 5-year-old’s fentanyl death

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Two men and one woman from Ferndale are facing murder charges after a 5-year-old girl allegedly overdosed and died from fentanyl in early March.

Cody Curtis Craig, 32, Michael Wayne Doane, 33, and Melissa Ann Welch, 35, are each facing one count of first-degree murder in Whatcom County Superior Court for the child’s death. The charge for all three includes the aggravating factor that Curtis, Doane and Welch knew or should have known that the girl was particularly vulnerable, the court records show.

Doane and Welch are the child’s parents, while Craig is Welch’s boyfriend, according to a Ferndale news release.

All three were charged April 7, according to court records.

Welch and Craig were arrested Thursday, April 13, in the 3300 block of Northwest Avenue in Bellingham, while Doane was arrested at his home in the 2300 block of Douglas Road in Ferndale, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office and Ferndale Police had been investigating the child’s death since early March, The Herald previously reported.

The Herald has reached out to the county medical examiner’s office for the time, cause and manner of death for the girl.

The child’s name has not yet been released.

Bail was set at $1 million for both Welch and Doane at their first appearances in court Thursday afternoon.

Craig’s first appearance was continued until Friday afternoon because an attorney was not available to represent him.