Murder charges filed against Washington state cops in Black man's death

The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • 15 major 'Friends' couples, ranked from worst to best

    The classic 1990s sitcom brought fans plenty of romantic relationships, from Ross and Rachel and Chandler and Monica to Carol and Susan.

  • Chicago unveils foot chase policy following police shootings

    The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced a new foot-pursuit policy that officials say makes the safety of officers and members of the public a priority. The new policy comes in the wake of foot pursuits that ended in the fatal shooting by police earlier this year of Adam Toledo, 13, and Anthony Alvarez, 21. Among its rules, the new policy prohibits foot pursuits for minor traffic violations, bars officers from separating from partners if they can’t see the person they’re chasing or if the officer or the person is injured.

  • Ex-prisoners are going hungry amid barriers, bans to benefits on the outside

    Stripped of benefits, some former prisoners are forced to rely on charity. Chandan KhannaA/AFP via Getty Images)Around 600,000 people are released annually from the U.S.‘s sprawling prisons network. Many face considerable barriers as a result of their convictions when it comes to essentials in life, like getting a job or a home. It can even be harder to feed themselves. Formerly incarcerated people are twice as likely to suffer food insecurity as the general population, with 1 in 5 ex-prisoners finding it difficult to obtain regular, nutritious meals. A 2013 survey of recently released prisoners came up with an even more stark finding: More than 90% were food insecure. Of the more than 100 formerly incarcerated people included in that study, 37% reported that they did not eat anything for a whole day at one point in the previous month. Lifelong ban on benefits Compounding the problem is that some formerly incarcerated persons are denied access to parts of the U.S.’s life-sustaining social safety. Twenty-five years ago, Congress passed a bill that imposed lifetime bans on convicted drug felons’ receiving Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – two federal programs aimed at alleviating the effects of poverty and food insecurity among Americans. A number of states have since opted out of the ban. But 27 still have modified versions, often requiring that people with a drug conviction submit to drug testing or meet other eligibility criteria before they can receive SNAP payments. One state, South Carolina, still has the full ban in place. The Biden administration recently announced its intention to change this. Included in the US$1.8 trillion American Families Plan is a provision to “facilitate re-entry for formerly incarcerated individuals through SNAP eligibility.” As scholars who research food security among marginalized populations, we believe the current federal policy is inconsistent with the need to support reentry for formerly incarcerated people. As the proposed American Families plan notes, the ban on convicted drug felons’ receiving SNAP disproportionately affects Black Americans. It also is a major barrier to rehabilitation and increases the chances of recidivism among recently released prisoners. Victims in the war on drugs The idea of banning drug felons from public assistance started during the push to reform welfare in the 1990s. It followed years of media reports and conservative politicians demonizing people who received food and cash benefits in addition to low-rent housing. Recipients were characterized as lazy and unwilling to work, giving rise to stories of “welfare queens” living off handouts in low-income public housing. Meanwhile, “war on drugs” policies popularized during the Nixon and Reagan administrations conditioned an American public to more punitive conditions for those convicted of drug offenses. Such “tough on crime” policies culminated in the signing of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in 1994. That legislation, drafted by then-Sen. Joe Biden, resulted in a swelling of the U.S. prison network. It imposed longer sentences on violent and drug offenses and brought in the the “three strikes” rule that saw mandatory life imprisonment for a third violent offense conviction. The ban on SNAP payments for those found guilty of drug offenses came two years later in the innocuous-sounding Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996. The provision, inserted in the bill by Texas Republican Sen. Phil Gramm, asserted that any individual convicted of a drug felony would not be eligible for “benefits under the food stamp program” or cash through TANF. Arguing his point in Congress, Gramm explained: “If we are serious about our drug laws, we ought not to give people welfare benefits who are violating the nation’s drug laws.” The ban likely affected the lives of a huge number of people in the U.S. Around 20 million people have a felony conviction in the U.S. In 2020, around 20% of the 2.3 million incarcerated people had been convicted for a drug charge. This includes an increasing number of women. Studies have shown that SNAP reduces the likelihood of being food insecure by 30%. It is also associated with improved health and reduced health care costs. And for formerly incarcerated people, there are also other benefits. If the aim of the 1996 ban was to reduce the chances of re-offending, then evidence suggests the opposite is true. A 2016 study of the effects of a modified version of the ban in Florida found that it increased recidivism. “The increase is driven by financially motivated crimes, suggesting that the cut in benefits causes ex-offenders to return to crime to make up for the lost transfer income,” the author concluded. Meanwhile, a 2013 study of formerly incarcerated people and HIV risk behaviors found that those who reported going a whole day without eating at one point in the previous month were more likely to also report using heroin or cocaine before sex, or exchanging sex for money. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.] Supporting ex-prisoners, and their families The burden of the ban on convicted drug felons’ receiving SNAP disproportionately fell on Black Americans. For years, Black drug offenders have been the principal targets in the “war on drugs.” Black Americans are more than five times as likely to be incarcerated as white Americans. This is not because Black Americans use more drugs than their white counterparts. Recent data indicates that drug consumption among Black Americans is similar to or sometimes less than that of their white counterparts. This racial gap in incarceration rates for drugs offenses will likely mean Black Americans have been affected by lifelong bans on SNAP payments at a greater rate. And it adds an additional burden on not only formerly incarcerated people, but also their families. As the Biden administration noted in calling for the ban to be revoked: “SNAP is a critical safety net for many individuals as they search for employment to support themselves and their families.” The unfairness of the ban has increasingly been acknowledged by individual states that have opted out from imposing it – 22 states and D.C. to date. But barriers remain, with some states requiring drug treatment, drug testing and parole compliance to enable eligibility. Even if the lifelong ban on formerly incarcerated people’s receiving benefits is revoked at a federal level, food insecurity in the U.S. will no doubt remain a problem – and one that continues to disproportionately affect Black Americans. But doing so will remove at least one barrier to the successful reintegration into society of members of America’s vast prison network.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Margaret Lombe, Boston College and Von Nebbitt, Washington University in St Louis. Read more:Huge numbers of the formerly incarcerated are unemployed, but there are some promising solutionsMore people are dying in American prisons – here’s how they face the end of their lives The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Nicola Sturgeon accused of breaking duty of candour law over 'super-hospital' scandal

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "breaking the duty of candour law" after it was alleged a family has not been told the death of their child was linked to the water supply at Scotland's 'super-hospital'. Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said the First Minister had breached a duty of candour law that meant the family should have been informed immediately after the connection was discovered. More than 30 sick children were found to have infections linked to the water supply at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and two children died. Mr Sarwar told First Minister's Questions that it was the "biggest scandal of the devolution era" and was "unforgivable" the family of Milly Main - a 10-year-old girl who was in remission from leukaemia but died after contracting an infection - had learned of the probable cause of death in a newspaper. Despite attempts by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to contact affected families since the scandal came to light in 2019, Mr Sarwar warned that the relatives of the other child who died have "almost certainly" not been found. Ms Sturgeon told the Holyrood chamber that "regrettably" the family of one of the children who had contracted an infection had not been reached despite "rigorous" attempts to contact them.

  • Trump investigation: NYC prosecutor convenes grand jury, signaling charges could be coming

    The convening of the grand jury indicates that Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance believes he has a case against Donald Trump or someone in his orbit.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • Indian farmers mark 6 months of protest with no end in sight

    Indian farmers demanding the government repeal new agriculture laws they say will devastate their livelihoods marked their protest movement's sixth month Wednesday by flying black banners on the cars and tractors and burning effigies of the prime minister. Protesters have been blocking three highways connecting New Delhi to northern and western cities since November to press their demand for scrapping of the laws they say will favor large corporate farms. The government says the laws approved by Parliament last year will inject private investment in the agriculture sector and raise the earnings of farmers by setting up warehouses in rural areas where they can store their crops and sell them when prices favor them.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • TikTok of anti-vaxx father offering daughter bribe to avoid jab highlights teens’ Covid battle against parents

    ‘My family is gone! By the end of this flu season most of you will be dead!’ the anguished father yells in a viral TikTok video

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

    The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. It is arguing that government rules regarding the traceability of messages are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

  • Down 2-0 to Mavericks, Clippers declare a comeback starts with stops

    Dallas star Luka Doncic has been unstoppable and the Clippers have been lit up in each game by Mavericks role players.

  • Lobbying scandal: Civil servants must start declaring conflicts of interests, says anti-sleaze watchdog

    The interests of senior civil servants and special advisers should be published to introduce further transparency in government, a top civil servant has been told.

  • Bill Gates’ money manager accused of racism, sexual remarks and bullying, report says

    Larson would allegedly call employees ‘stupid’ and call their work ‘garbage’

  • Cyclone bears down on India's east coast

    Cyclone Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week after Tauktae tore up the western coast, causing mass evacuations and piling up the pressure on authorities trying to tackle a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections.The weather office said the "very severe cyclone" had begun landfall and will cross Odisha and neighboring West Bengal states by noon (0630GMT).More than a million people have been moved out of the storm's path, authorities said. Storm surges have been forecast in the low lying areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

  • European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

    Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. The complaints say Clearview didn't have any legal basis to collect and process this data under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which covers facial image data.

  • Drone footage shows Mount Etna spew lava

    Lava spews out from Italy's volcanic Mount Etna between Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25.Europe's most active volcano, on the Italian island of Sicily, erupted on February 16, treating locals to fantastic displays.