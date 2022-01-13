Murder charges filed in case of woman missing from Fresno; boyfriend in jail, sheriff says

Authorities believe Missy Hernandez is dead and have filed murder charges against her boyfriend, Ramon Jimenez, 41, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims reported Thursday.

Hernandez, known to sell crystals and jewelry at vendor fairs and pop-up events like Fresno Street Eats, went missing on Dec. 7, and the case gained widespread publicity nationally.

Mims on Thursday said Hernandez’s body has not been found, but the sheriff said extensive evidence made her believe that Jimenez can successfully be prosecuted on the murder charge. Jimenez is also charged with domestic violence.

Jimenez has been in the Fresno County Jail since Dec. 8. He was arrested after detectives went to Hernandez’s home in the 6000 block of South Chestnut, and contacted Jimenez, said Mims. There was extensive evidence at the scene of a domestic violence incident, including DNA, lthat she was injured there.

Jimenez is being held without bail.

Until Thursday, the sheriff’s office had classified the disappearance as “suspicious.” This was the first time they released details about the case.

Hernandez used to live in Los Angeles and traveled between LA and Fresno.

Last month, the case was featured on Dateline NBC’s “Missing in America.”