Murder charges filed in connection to fatal shooting in rural St. Clair County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Thursday announced that charges have been filed in a shooting near New Athens on June 2 that left one man dead and two others injured.

Michael W. Johnson, 43, of East Carondelet, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting death of Austin M. Evans-Blakey, 25, of Lenzurg. He was arrested Thursday in Sunset Hills, Missouri by U.S. Marshals, according to a release, and is being held on $2 million bond.

Martin J. Morrison, 43, of Cahokia Heights also was charged with a single count of first-degree murder and residental burglary. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $1 million bond.

“I want to thank the Major Case Squad investigators that worked this case and Assistant St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brian Kerr,” said Sheriff Rick Watson in a prepared statement. “These kinds of crimes are overwhelming for most departments, and the hours put in by these investigators over the last two weeks is the reason these men are in custody and charged.

“At least there can be some peace for the victims and community knowing these dangerous individuals are off the streets.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department deputies were sent to the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road between New Athens and Lenzburg on the report of a shooting about 11:29 a.m. on June 2. When they arrived, they found Evans-Blakey dead and two others injured.

Evans-Blakey was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m., according to Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. The homeowner told investigators at the time that the Evans-Blakey was employed at the property as a handyman.

Investigators say it appears Evans-Blakey and two other victims interrupted a burglary in progress and were shot.

A second person had critical injuries and was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. A third was taken away from the scene in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released their identities or updated their conditions as of Thursday. The day after the shooting, however, authorities said both were in the hospital and in stable condition. Investigators described the other victims as men ages 50 and 47.

In a release, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren, who is leading the investigation as deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said additional lab analysis is pending and may bring additional charges against Johnson or Morrison.