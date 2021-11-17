Murder charges filed in death of southwest Missouri woman as grisly details revealed

Two southwest Missouri men suspected of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater have been charged with murder and authorities confirm they found the woman’s remains in a freezer.

The charges against James D. Phelps and Timothy L. Norton were upgraded to first-degree murder Wednesday afternoon. Each one was also charged with abandonment of a corpse.

News of the murder charges was posted on the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page around 3 p.m.

The post stated that during a search warrant of Phelps’ home in September, deputies collected physical evidence “including the gantry device, cage, and items from the freezer that appeared to be human flesh with a date written on them of 7-24.”

Skeletal remains believed to be Rainwater were located on the adjacent property, the sheriff’s department said. The crime lab has since confirmed that the remains found in the freezer were Rainwater.

Since mid-September when Phelps was arrested, authorities in Dallas County had been saying little about what exactly happened to Rainwater, who was officially reported missing in late August. A deputy assigned to follow up on the incident learned that Phelps reportedly was the last one to see her.

The deputy said Phelps told him Rainwater had been staying with him “until she could get back on her feet,” according to the probable cause statement related to the charges filed against Phelps. He said Rainwater told him she was talking about going to Colorado.

He also told the deputy that at the end of July, Rainwater had left in the middle of the night and met with a vehicle at the end of the driveway and he had not seen or heard from her since.

Phelps’ preliminary hearing will be rescheduled after his request for a change of judge was granted.

In mid-September, the Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation received an anonymous tip with photos, including one of Rainwater inside a cage. That tip led the FBI to Dallas County and launched what became a secretive, weeks-long criminal investigation.

Phelps and Norton were charged in September with kidnapping Rainwater and facilitating a felony, inflicting injury and terrorizing. Authorities hadn’t said anything about Rainwater’s whereabouts. Officially, she had been reported as missing.

During the investigation, court records show, officers identified Norton as a person connected with the case. They interviewed him on Sept. 19. Norton told them that he was an over-the-road trucker and that he lived in his truck “even when he was not actively transporting a load for delivery.”

After Norton’s interview, officers continued to investigate, and it became evident that he had provided some inaccurate information, according to court records.

Officers interviewed Norton again on Sept. 20 at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. He told them that he knew that Rainwater was being held at the home of Phelps and that she had been kept in a cage, the affidavit said. Norton further said that on July 24, Phelps had contacted Norton to come to Phelps’ home, the affidavit said.

“Norton then admitted that after arriving at Phelps’ home he did physically confine CR by holding her down for a substantial period of time, for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, or inflicting physical injury on, or terrorizing CR,” the document said.

Court records say Phelps had seven photos of Rainwater on his cellphone that showed her partially nude body inside the cage in the small, rundown home where he was living near Windyville, about 160 miles southeast of Kansas City.

The mystery surrounding the case intensified when the home burned to the ground on Oct. 4. First responders discovered what appeared to be a makeshift tripwire and called in the Springfield Fire Department’s Bomb Squad. Fire investigators found evidence of two incendiary devices, according to an initial report released by the Springfield Fire Department.

Rainwater has ties to the Kansas City area. In a 2003 yearbook from Harrisonville High School in Cass County, she’s listed as a freshman.

And a Facebook page created in November 2015 under the name Cassidy Rainwater says she was living in Boulder, Colorado, and was “from Harrisonville, Missouri.”