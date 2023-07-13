Murder charges filed in fatal Richmond Township domestic assault

Jul. 12—A Richmond Township woman who was killed in a domestic incident last week was strangled to death, and the man responsible has been charged with murder, officials announced Wednesday.

Winifred Boakye, 33, of the first block of Middletown Road, was found unresponsive inside her home Friday by police responding to a report of domestic assault. Emergency personnel tried to revive her but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:15 a.m.

Harrison Adu Boakye, 46, also of the first block of Middletown Road, initially was arraigned Friday on charges of aggravated and simple assault in relation to the incident.

But the Berks County district attorney's office announced Wednesday that additional charges of first- and third-degree murder and strangulation have been levied against him.

The new charges are based on an autopsy performed Monday at Reading Hospital, where Winifred's death was ruled a homicide. It was determined she was killed by manual strangulation.

Harrison Boakye, who was incarcerated at Berks County Prison without bail on the original charges, was awaiting arraignment on the additional charges Wednesday afternoon.

According to charging documents:

Fleetwood police, who patrol Richmond Township, responded to a report of a domestic incident around 8:25 a.m. Friday at a home in the first block of Middleton Road.

Officers found Winifred Boakye unresponsive inside a bathroom on the second floor of the residence. Lifesaving measures were initiated by responding officers and emergency personnel, but they failed.

A detective interviewed a 17-year-old witness at the scene who said Harrison Boakye and Winifred Boakye had been arguing and that the situation devolved into a physical fight. He said that following the altercation Harrison Boakye had come downstairs with blood on his shirt, told him that Winifred had bit him and said that she had threatened to hurt the children in the home.

Harrison Boakye then drove himself to the police station to report the incident. He was taken to Penn State Health St. Joseph hospital for treatment on a fractured right arm.

Investigators said no bite marks were found on Harrison Boakye's body.

Winifred Boakye had blood around her mouth as well as bruising and scratches on her neck. Clumps of what appeared to be her hair were found on the floor near her body.

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.