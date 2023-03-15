Murder charges filed in fatal shooting of south Seattle woman

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Seattle woman with murder in connection to a fatal shooting on the morning of March 4 in the Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Jamila Abdi, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing 29-year-old Fariya Yusuf.

According to court documents, Abdi drove Yusuf to her apartment where they parked and stayed in the car for at least 10 minutes. Yusuf then got out of the car and went into her apartment while Abdi stayed in the car.

In an interview with Seattle police after her arrest, Abdi told officers that she and Yusuf were discussing Yusuf’s “toxic” relationship with her boyfriend, and that Yusuf had gone into her apartment to get some wine so the pair could keep talking.

According to court documents, messages on Yusuf’s phone show that Abdi tried reaching out to Yusuf by text and through a phone call over the next 20 minutes trying to get her to come back outside. While doing so, Abdi is seen on surveillance video getting out of her car and walking around Yusuf’s apartment with a gun in her hand.

Yusuf eventually came back outside with a glass of wine in one hand and her cell phone to her ear in the other. According to court documents, Yusuf was speaking to a friend who listened as Yusuf walked toward Abdi.

When the two were within feet of each other, Abdi brandished the gun and shot 14 rounds at Yusuf, charging documents state. Abdi was then seen driving away northbound on 42nd Avenue South.

Abdi was arrested by Seattle police on March 10. A judge has set her bail at $2 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned March 23.