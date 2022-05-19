Murder charges filed in fatal shooting sparked by fight at Linden Grill

SOUTH BEND — A woman officials believe is responsible for a fatal shooting outside the Linden Grill on Tuesday night has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Court documents filed Thursday allege Kimarie Wright, 26, shot and killed 32-year-old Kaylynn Davidson after the two women got into a fight at the downtown restaurant. The documents say Davidson was running away from Wright when she was shot.

Davidson was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. She was the mother of 5-year-old Kyler Nowlin Jackson, who was accidentally shot and killed on April 30 by a 9-year-old relative.

South Bend police first responded to the Linden Grill on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m., when an officer stationed near downtown initially heard four or five gunshots in the area of South Michigan Street.

Multiple 911 calls soon began flooding in to dispatchers reporting that a fight broke out at the Linden Grill and a woman was shot outside, according to scanner traffic from the incident.

Per court documents, video from Linden Grill shows Wright was in the restaurant when Davidson walked inside and hit her. The two began fighting, with "multiple people" having to help break up the altercation.

Kyler Nowlin Jackson

Court documents say Wright then pulled out a handgun as Davidson and others ran for the exit. Wright stopped in the entryway of the restaurant, witnesses say, and fired "multiple shots" at Davidson before walking back into the restaurant.

Though Davidson appeared to hit Wright before the shooting, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office said the lack of imminent threat to Wright at the time she allegedly fired the shots classified the shooting as a criminal act and not self-defense.

"While the evidence suggests that the victim may have engaged in a physical altercation with the defendant, due to the lack of imminent threat toward Wright or a third person, the prosecutor's office did not find that the homicide was justifiable," the release said.

Charging documents do not reveal what the fight was about. Wright was arrested early Wednesday morning, jail records indicate.

A reporter who walked into the Linden Grill seeking information Wednesday was told no one was available to talk.

The Rev. Canneth Lee, senior pastor of Kingdom Christian Center Church and First District Common Council member for the city told reporters Wednesday that the family has been devastated by the series of tragedies.

"It's people. It's just not South Bend. People who are allowing gun violence to be a way of life have got to change their behavior," said Lee, who presided over Kyler's funeral earlier this month.

Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz contributed to this story.

