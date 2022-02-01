Two Frederick teens have been charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Tykerria Katherine Dawson of Hagerstown.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified Dawson as the victim found Saturday night off a walking trail behind Briargrove Court, Frederick.

Briargrove Court is south of downtown Frederick, off Ballenger Creek Pike.

Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, both of Frederick, were arrested by the sheriff's office Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Carnail and Lobaugh were charged as adults and are being processed at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Dawson's family has been notified of the arrests, the release said. The family came forward earlier this week to identify the girl to media.

The sheriff's office said it did numerous interviews, collected evidence and executed search warrants in its investigation.

The sheriff's office reported Dawson's body was found by a passerby and said the young female had “apparent injuries.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Frederick County Sheriff's Office Detective Skelley at 301-600-4017.

Tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff's office tip line at 301-600-4131.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Murder charges filed in Hagerstown teen's death