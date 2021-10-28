Murder charges filed in Logan Square fatal shooting last month, police say

A 22-year-old man is expected in court Thursday, accused of gunning down another man in the Logan Square neighborhood last month, police said.

Jesus Garcia, charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Michael Bankston, was also wanted on a warrant, Chicago police said.

Bankston was shot about 4 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Bankston, of the Northwest Side, died about an hour later of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Garcia, of the Logan Square neighborhood, was arrested Tuesday and was expected to appear before a judge Thursday.

