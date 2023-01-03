Murder charges filed in second of two shootings in Collinsville area on New Year’s Day

Murder charge were filed Tuesday in connection with a fatal New Year’s Day shooting near Collinsville.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed a five-count criminal complaint against Albert Campos, 18, including two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Miguel Villegas-DeSantiago.

Campos also has been charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and another count of reckless dicharge of a firearm.

Also facing two charges of first-degree murder is Matias L. Herrera, 22.

According to a release issued Monday by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Madison County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the shooting of a male in a vehicle in the 300 block of Princeton Avenue in State Park Place, just outside Collinsville, at about 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville, was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where he later died, the release stated.

About 20 investigators from the Major Case Squad worked the scene and followed leads. It quickly made “significant progress,” the release stated.

The fatal shooting was the second in the Collinsville area on New Year’s Day.

Ricardo Correa, 20, of Collinsville, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, of Granite City, were pronounced dead by a Madison County coroner at 103 West Main St. approximately 14 hours earlier. The two were shot after a physical altercation at Sloan’s Pub House later resumed in the parking lot. Two people were taken into custody at the scene, but neither had been charged as of Monday morning.