Docs: Suspect in deadly King County bus shooting may have killed sleeping passenger

First-degree murder charges were filed against a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a man aboard a King County Metro bus, according to the King County Prosecutors Office.

Miguel Rivera Dominquez -- who is not in police custody -- was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Oct. 3, around 5:05 p.m., Marcel Da’jon Wagner was fatally shot while riding in the rear of a King County Metro Transit bus in White Center.

At about 4:54 p.m., police say Dominquez boarded the bus, wearing a black jacket and a full-face ski mask. He sat in the back of the bus, across from Wagner.

Police say over the next 12 minutes there was no interaction between the two men, and that Wagner may have actually been asleep when he was shot.

Dominquez then stood up and pulled the “stop” line, indicating he wanted to get off the bus at the next stop.

Once the bus stopped, police say the video showed Dominquez pulled out a handgun and shot Wagner multiple times from just a few feet away.

Dominquez then yelled at the bus driver, demanding they open the doors. He shot the doors twice before they were opened and he got off the bus.

Police determined Dominguez shot Wagner five times, according to court documents.

The prosecutor’s office has asked the court for $3 million bail, once Dominquez is arrested.



