Murder charges held to Common Pleas in shooting case

Sep. 28—MERCER — District Judge Mary Ann Odem on Wednesday held over murder-related charges to the Court of Common Pleas against a woman and a man she allegedly solicited to commit the murder of J.B. "Ray" Brown.

Da'Ryan C. Allen, 19, of 200 Union St., Farrell, was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in the case.

Marcedes Nicol McKelvey, 24, of 1053 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children.

The charges stem from a shooting at 9:13 p.m. Sept. 8 outside McKelvey's apartment.

When police arrived they found Brown, 39, of Farrell, with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

Police believe McKelvey, who is the mother of Brown's 3-year-old child, solicited Allen to shoot Brown.

Farrell Detective Cpl. Joey Brant testified at the joint preliminary hearing Wednesday held in Mercer.

Brant testified that McKelvey and Allen gave him multiple stories of what happened during recorded interviews in the police station.

Brant said McKelvey said she was with her cousin and her cousin's boyfriend, Allen, earlier in the night. After McKelvey went home, she messaged Allen to come over. She had asked Brown to come over to get food.

When Brown was there, McKelvey said in the interview, Allen was at the front door and said he was being chased. She told Brown not to go outside but he went anyway.

Allen said during his interview that as he was approaching the home, two men, dressed in black with their faces covered, ran up behind him and shot Brown. He said he saw the bullets hit Brown.

Brant said that McKelvey said she joked around about her and Brown causing harm to each other. She said it was not supposed to happen today, Brant testified.

Brant also said McKelvey's and Allen's phones both showed a message thread between the two, with her asking him to come over just before the shooting. McKelvey texted to Allen that she was scared.

Brant said that police found three sets of clothes discarded. He said they were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab for DNA and gunshot residue testing.

Brant testified that the investigation is still in its infancy, and that police are pursuing the possibility of further arrests.

Public defender Stephanie Lauderbaugh argued that there was no evidence that either defendant had the intent to harm anyone, and that there were no witnesses.

"Text messages asking if they're coming over doesn't mean they're conspiring to kill," Lauderbaugh said.

She also said there was no evidence that Allen fired the firearm, which was never recovered.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Acker argued that McKelvey was with the three people accused of the shooting earlier in the evening and that she joked about hurting Brown.

"She wasn't surprised — she was nonchalant after the shooting," Acker said.

Acker said that the fact that Allen got rid of his clothing shows guilt.

McKelvey's and Allen's next hearings are scheduled for Nov. 28 in Common Pleas Court. They are being held in Mercer County Jail without bond.

NOTE: All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.

