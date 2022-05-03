Murder charges pending in Kennedale double homicide; Suspect remains jailed in Johnson County

May 2—A 19-year-old man suspected in a Wednesday double homicide in Kennedale remains jailed at the Johnson County Jail in lieu of $12,000 in bonds.

Burleson police located and arrested Shawn Anthony Gomez on Thursday.

As of now, he is charged with two counts of being a minor in possession of alcohol and drugs, one count of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of assault on a public officer and one of resisting arrest, according to nbcdfw.com.

Kennedale police officers responded to a welfare check at about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Trail where they found two deceased individuals who appeared to be victims of homicide.

Kennedale police issued a regional alert for Gomez, who was subsequently located and apprehended in Johnson County after attempting to flee from police.

Kennedale Police Captain Mike Holguin on Monday said that investigation into the matter continues with additional charges expected against Gomez.

No additional details or motives behind the killings have been released at this point.