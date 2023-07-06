Murder charges sought after fatal Highway 99 crash

Jul. 5—The Sutter County District Attorney's Office will pursue murder charges against an Oroville woman involved in a fatal crash last month that killed a woman and young toddler, the district attorney confirmed with the Appeal on Wednesday.

The victims, 21-year-old Allyson Nevarro-Salazar and a 1-year-old girl, reportedly died as a result of their injuries after a head-on collision on June 9 on Highway 99 and Paseo Road near Live Oak. A third vehicle also rear ended one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.

Both Nevarro-Salazar and the young girl suffered "major physical injuries" and were pronounced dead at the scene, Sutter County Sheriff's officials previously said.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Kip Schilhabel confirmed that the other driver involved in the head-on collision is 68-year-old Vickie Hedden of Oroville who allegedly had alcohol in her system during the incident.

Hedden sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, but was ultimately hospitalized during the weeks that followed.

"She was taken into custody, but we had to release her due to her injuries," Schilhabel previously said.

Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre confirmed with the Appeal that Hedden had been released from the hospital. Law enforcement officials had been searching for Hedden and she was located on Wednesday.

"She has been arrested and we will be filing a complaint charging her with, among other charges, 2 counts of murder," Dupre said in an email.