Murder charges in woman’s shooting are dismissed after death of man accused in case

Aggravated murder charges have been dismissed in the 2020 fatal shooting of a woman outside her Far North Side home after the death of the man accused in the case.

Kevin Arnold, 61, of Powell, had been charged with aggravated murder and murder in connection with the death of 42-year-old Tonya Delafeld.

According to court records, Arnold died on Jan. 9. He was on house arrest at the time of his death, but it was not immediately clear how he died.

Around 11:15 p.m. on July 21, 2020, Powell was accused of shooting Delafeld outside her home on the 1700 block of Plains Boulevard, located off Smoky Row Road.

Arnold had been a friend of Delafeld's family and was accused of being aggressively fixated on her prior to her death.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Kevin Arnold dies, murder charges dismissed in Tonya Delafeld slaying