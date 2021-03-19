Murder of college student Tammy Zywicki, who disappeared in Illinois in 1992, back in the TV spotlight

Tracy Swartz, Chicago Tribune
·1 min read

The unsolved murder of a college student who went missing while driving from Evanston, Illinois, to Iowa in 1992 is the subject of a new episode of the TV show “People Magazine Investigates.”

Tammy Zywicki was heading to Grinnell College on Aug. 23, 1992 after dropping her brother, Daren, off at Northwestern University. Friends and family started to worry when Zywicki didn’t arrive at Grinnell when she said she would.

An Illinois State Police trooper found Zywicki’s white 1985 Pontiac T1000 abandoned on Interstate 80 near mile marker 83 in LaSalle County. Zywicki had been having car trouble on her trip, which started from her family’s home in New Jersey. An extensive search was conducted. Zywicki’s body was discovered by accident on Sept. 1, 1992 alongside a Missouri highway. The 21-year-old had been stabbed to death, authorities said.

A few persons of interest have been identified over the years, but advances in DNA technology slowly ruled those individuals out. Though the case has gone unsolved for nearly 30 years, retired Illinois State Police lieutenant Jeffrey Padilla expressed confidence in the investigation. “I am optimistic that this case is going to be solved within the next year,” he says on the Season 5 premiere of “People Magazine Investigates.”

The “Highway of Horrors” episode of the Investigation Discovery true crime program is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Monday, just days after what would have been Zywicki’s 50th birthday.

tswartz@tribpub.com

What to eat. What to watch. Sign up for our Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Is Down. GM and Ford Are Up. How Interest Rates Play With Stocks.

    (TSLA)stock is down again in late Thursday trading---the stock of yet another richly valued, high-growth company battered by rising interest rates. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock is down about 5%. The Nasdaq Composite is off 2.3%.

  • Kamala Harris' words as vice president are more meaningful now, activists say

    "In this moment, the lived experiences of our leaders matter," Jiny Kim, vice president of policy and programs for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said.

  • The Man Who Said The Atlanta Killer Had A “Bad Day” Posted Racist T-Shirts Online

    While Atlanta law enforcement is still not calling the murder of eight people at Asian massage parlors a hate crime, resurfaced social media posts from a member of the Sheriff’s office have now come under fire. After 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long admitted to killing eight people, including six Asian women, during a deadly shooting rampage on Tuesday, a Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Long was simply having a “really bad day.” “Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” said Jay Baker during a press conference with the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday. But Baker has his own history of sinophobia, and shared posts on Facebook that echo former President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily Beast reports. The Facebook posts, which were live on Twitter, show Baker promoting shirts that read, “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” In a March 30 post, Baker wrote, “Place your order while they last,” adding a smiley-face emoji. “Love me shirt,” Baker wrote in a later post from April 2020. “Get yours while they last.” Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who is Facebook friends with Baker, told the Daily Beast he was unaware of Baker’s posts. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Refinery29. Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office… this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 During Wednesday’s news conference, Baker attributed Long’s actions to his apparent “sexual addiction” and said the 21-year-old targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.” Despite not calling the attacks a hate crime, police say the investigation is ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as such. Long specifically targeted working class Asian women, who are “constantly subjected to sexual assault and violence,” said writer Mimi Zhu in an Instagram post. “Spas, churches, temples, and mosques are sacred spaces for the spirit to find peace,” wrote Zhu. “White supremacists have tactfully and historically targeted these spaces because they target the unarmed, and the unexpecting. The Asian women who were targeted and murdered were in spaces of restfulness and relaxation.” Tuesday’s shootings happened after a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans over the last year. A report published just one day before the shootings by the group Stop AAPI Hate noted 3,795 incidents of verbal harassment, physical assault, workplace discrimination, and other forms of violence against Asian Americans during the pandemic. “For all feeling impacted by this continuing chain of violence against Asians, I hope you’ll take some time to think abt why these (racialized, gendered) massage parlors were targeted & how much those who work in those spaces are deserving & worthy of respect, dignity, protection,” activist Hyejin Shim wrote on Twitter, pointing to the sexualized violence and exploitation that Asian women face in the workplace. Shim added, “sending more police into already criminalized sites like massage parlors will absolutely NOT protect Asian sex workers.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Asian Representation Is Not The SolutionWhat To Know About The Atlanta Parlor Shootings"A Really Bad Day" Will Never Be An Excuse To Kill

  • Reba McEntire Honors Her Late Bandmates on 30th Anniversary of Fatal Plane Crash

    “Praying for peace today.”

  • Bears mentioned as potential landing spot for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

    Teams have been calling the Jaguars about Gardner Minshew's availability. And the Bears could very well be one of those teams.

  • Atlanta shooting suspect's church decries killings as 'wicked betrayal'

    The Baptist church where the suspect in this week's Atlanta-area spa killings was a member issued a statement on Friday decrying the attack as a wicked betrayal of faith and describing the eight victims, including six women of Asian descent, as blameless. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of homicide in Tuesday's fatal shooting of four people at two day spas in Atlanta and four others at a massage parlor in Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64 km) north of the state capital. In a statement, the Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, said Long's "extreme and wicked act is nothing less than rebellion against our Holy God and His Word."

  • Hong Kong emigration wave takes toll on its least political residents - its pets

    Aircraft mechanic Don Yip is one of many thousands leaving Hong Kong after the imposition of a new security law last year and 2019's pro-democracy protests. Unlike many others, he won't leave without his pets. Hong Kong's politics-driven emigration wave, which may see hundreds of thousands relocating to Britain, Canada and elsewhere in coming years, has been a boon for pet relocation companies.

  • An Army lieutenant says New York Rep. Tom Reed sexually harassed her when she was a junior lobbyist

    "A drunk congressman is rubbing my back," Nicolette Davis texted a coworker about an interaction with Reed in 2017, adding, "HELP HELP."

  • Report: Los Angeles Clippers exploring trades options for Pelicans Lonzo Ball

    With the trade deadline less than a week away, the rumors surrounding the Pelicans and Lonzo Ball are starting to pick up.

  • Slain spa worker toiled tirelessly to support her family

    Hyun Jung Grant loved disco and club music, often strutting or moonwalking while doing household chores and jamming with her sons to tunes blasting over the car stereo. The single mother found ways to enjoy herself despite working “almost every day” to support two sons, said the older son, 22-year-old Randy Park. On Tuesday night, Park was at home playing video games when he heard a gunman had opened fire at the Atlanta massage business where his mother worked.

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Taylor Momsen in a Dress Stolen Straight From Blair Waldorf's Closet

    Sometimes, life truly does imitate art.

  • The Latest: Players take a knee at NCAA Tournament

    Players from several NCAA Tournament teams took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before their first-round games. Most of players on 16th-seeded Drexel knelt for the anthem before the Dragons played Illinois at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and several Colgate players did the same before the they played third-seeded Arkansas at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. A few players also took a knee during the anthem before Florida-Virginia Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

  • Analysis: Move to ban Kurdish party shows Erdogan's march to nationalism

    In the early days of peace talks with Kurdish militants in 2013, Turkey's then-Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against ethnic divisions and declared, "we are a government that has trampled on every kind of nationalism". Eight years on, long after the talks collapsed in a surge of violence, analysts say Erdogan, now president, is dependent on his nationalist allies in parliament led by Devlet Bahceli. Erdogan's long pivot from boosting Kurdish rights to a hard pact with nationalist Turks was reinforced this week when a top prosecutor moved to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over militant ties, after months of calls to do so from Bahceli's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

  • Lodi skydiving facility ordered to pay $40 million in connection with deadly jump

    A skydiving facility in San Joaquin County has been ordered to pay $40 million in connection with a deadly jump five years ago. Eighteen-year-old Tyler Turner was killed in 2016 after his parachute didn’t open. It was later determined that his instructor wasn’t properly certified. That incident was the latest in a string of deadly incidents at the Lodi Parachute Center. Since 1999, at least 15 people have died jumping from planes that took off there. This week, Turner’s family was awarded a $40 million judgment against the owner, Bill Dause. At the time of the accident, Turner’s mother told KCRA 3 the parachute center took unsafe shortcuts and didn't let her son finish watching the safety training video.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.

  • Barkov for MVP? Quenneville for Coach of the Year? Here is why Panthers are contenders

    The 2020-21 NHL season is halfway over the Florida Panthers are taking a well-deserved miniature break before they begin the second half Thursday against the Nashville Predators in Sunrise.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.