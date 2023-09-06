Was it murder? Consensus eludes jury in Thanksgiving 2019 fatal shooting outside strip club

WEST PALM BEACH — Nearly fours years after a Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting outside a Palm Springs-area strip club, prosecutors in the trial of the man accused in the attacks asked jurors to consider two questions.

Was Antoine Newton guilty of first-degree murder in the Nov. 28, 2019, death of Fadson Excellent? And did he commit attempted first-degree murder in an attack on Ernest Taylor that same morning?

The jury agreed on one of the two counts facing Newton, finding him guilty of the lesser offense of aggravated battery in Taylor's shooting, but was unable to reach a consensus on the first-degree murder charge.

Parking lot confrontation led to three people being shot

Antoine Newton, left, with defense attorney Scott Skier during jury selection at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 26, 2023. Newton is on trial for first-degree murder following a 2019 fatal shooting.

Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe declared a mistrial on the count of first-degree murder and withheld adjudication on the aggravated battery verdict. He did not attend a status hearing Tuesday because of an illness, court records show. Rowe ordered that a pre-sentence investigation be completed within 60 days and set a new hearing for Nov. 7.

The trial concluded Aug. 25, with jurors deliberating that day for more than eight hours. They returned to the courtroom multiple times to review video evidence before settling on a partial verdict shortly before 6 p.m.

In charging Newton, then 36 and now 40, prosecutors alleged that he shot both Excellent and Taylor during a fight between the men in the parking lot of the Rose Gentleman's Club, just beyond the village limits at Purdy Lane and Military Trail.

PBSO deputies responded to the club shortly after 3 a.m. that morning and found Excellent, 29, dead, and Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies learned that another man who was present at the club that morning had arrived at HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis to seek treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand.

Newton's attorneys argued that he shot Excellent and Taylor in self-defense, while accidently shooting a friend, Bataskia Marzette, in the process. Prosecutors decided not to pursue a charge related to Marzette's injury.

Defense sought dismissal under Florida's 'stand your ground' law

Judge Cymonie Rowe during jury selection at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 26, 2023. Antonine Newton is on trial for first-degree murder following a 2019 fatal shooting.

Defense attorney Scott Skier previously argued for all charges to be dismissed under the state's "stand your ground" statute.

In a motion filed in May, Skier wrote that Newton was defending himself and his friend as Excellent and Taylor began kicking and punching Marzette during a fight that started after the men exchanged words while exiting the club. Newton was in "fear of his and his friend's life" when he grabbed his gun, according to the motion filing.

Skier wrote that Newton accidentally struck Marzette as he fired his gun, then fired a single shot in Excellent's direction. Newton reportedly then fired again as Taylor tried to fight him. Skier noted a history of tension between the men, saying that Excellent had previously threatened Marzette with a gun at the same club.

"Once Newton saw that Taylor and Fads (Excellent) were no longer a threat, he walked away and did not continue to shoot," Skier said of the Thanksgiving morning shooting. "The entire incident occurred in less than one minute."

Rowe denied the defense's motion and set the case for trial. The trial initially was set to begin in May, but Rowe granted a continuance as Newton's attorneys requested more time to depose witnesses because of new evidence.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

