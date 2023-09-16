Murder conviction and life sentence upheld on appeal

Sep. 16—The Texas 12th Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and life sentence of Jacolbe Rashad Kirby, who was tried in the 369th Judicial District Court in Cherokee County.

The 12th Court of Appeals ruled Kirby's appeal did not raise any arguable issues and there was no error by the 369th Judicial District Court, according to court documents.

Tried in February 2022, Kirby was convicted of the 2018 capital murder of Malcolm Hunter.

At trial, evidence was presented showing Kirby to have been in a relationship with Ka'Deja Deckard and that the couple had a two-and-a-half year old daughter at the time of the murder.

Following the end of their relationship, Deckard began dating the victim and had moved in with Hunter approximately two weeks before he was killed.

A few days prior to the murder, Kirby assaulted Deckard at her friend's home. He was arrested for the incident, but released from jail. Between his release and the murder, Kirby made several incriminating social media posts.

On July 22, 2018, three masked individuals kicked in a door to a residence on Main Street in Jacksonville, with Kirby identified by multiple witnesses as the one who shot and killed Hunter.

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted Kirby and assessed punishment of life in prison with no eligibility for parole.

Judge Michael C. Davis presided over the trial.

District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth represented the State both at trial and during the appellate process.

The defendant was represented by Bobby Mims, Brett Harrison and Mishe Boren at trial. Sten Langsjoen represented Kirby on appeal.