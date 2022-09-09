After murder conviction, man and wife help other families navigate justice system

Wilfred Vangure knows the frustrations of navigating the judicial system.

After being found guilty of second-degree murder, a crime he said he didn’t commit, Vangure appealed his conviction from prison with the help of an attorney. He told the court he had a preliminary hearing and wanted to include those details as part of that appeal.

But the assistant district attorney who prosecuted his case couldn’t recall a hearing. Vangure moved forward with his appeal initially without the testimony from the hearing, a piece of evidence his wife, Precious Vangure, said would have helped her husband’s appeal.

Precious Vangure never gave up looking for the testimony from that hearing, going to the clerk of court and district attorney’s office to dig through records, and eventually found it at the clerk's office in 2016.

“The biggest thing is that it’s hard to get resources because there’s so much miseducation about what we need and the things that we need to ask for,” she said.

“If you don’t have a family member or an advocate working with you on your case or trying to adamantly help you with the process, then what happened to Wilfred will happen to others.”

Those frustrations led the Vangures to begin their nonprofit, Incarceration Speaks, to help other people who are incarcerated and their families navigate the criminal justice system.

Helping other families, incarcerated people

Wilfred Vangure, a large-statured man from New Iberia, believes in friendship and family, his wife said. He took care of his grandmother and his brother before he was incarcerated. He has a lot of love in his heart and is a peacemaker, she said.

His vice was wanting to make fast money, Precious Vangure said. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

But Wilfred Vangure has a natural leadership ability and people would gravitate toward him, Precious Vangure said. In prison, Wilfred Vangure had people he knew come to him with problems, including their own difficulties navigating the appeals process and post-conviction relief. And he would help.

Precious helped families in her own capacity, providing transportation when she could. One woman she would bring was an 87-year-old mother. The idea for the non-profit sparked in 2017 from a conversation between the two of them.

“We wanted something that would be relatable for families, to help them navigate the prison system, how to navigate with someone being incarcerated, how to navigate family relationships,” she said. “In the course of the nonprofit, we’ll be able to help provide education. We’ll be able to help families navigate their legal cases and file the right paperwork, help them with finding attorneys.”

It’s an opportunity for Wilfred Vangure to share his first-hand experience with others, he said in a phone interview.

“Being around people whose families lack the resources or the family lacks the education, this is a way for me to share my insight with others in my situation,” the 36-year-old said. “The main thing is you have to do your due diligence and you have to have a lot of determination.”

The Vangures started to launch the non-profit in 2020 and received non-profit status last August. They held workshops with judges to share resources for those involved in the criminal justice system and created a support group for women whose partners are incarcerated.

But Precious, who works full-time and is in school, had to put the nonprofit aside for the last five months while they processed a Supreme Court decision in Wilfred Vangure’s case.

What led to Wilfred Vangure’s conviction?

On July 4, 2008, Wilfred Vangure, then 23, and his brother, who are from New Iberia, and a few of their friends went to the now-shuttered Night Caps club on the McKinley Strip in Lafayette.

Inside the club, Vangure's brother started arguing with a group that included 19-year-old Paxton Simon, Vangure said. He went over and told them they didn’t need to fight, they were from the same hometown. He tried to keep the peace.

But a fight ensued and they were kicked out of Night Caps.

Simon and his friend lingered in the parking lot trying to get their truck keys that were with a friend who was still inside.

Vangure said once he was kicked out, he went to his girlfriend’s car and while sitting in her car, some men came up to the car and started to harass them. They got in a small fight and Vangure ran, then a police car pulled up behind him, he said.

Instead of going to his girlfriend’s car, former prosecutor Jay Prather argued to a Lafayette Parish jury in December 2012 that Vangure found Simon in the early morning hours of July 5 in the parking lot near Night Caps, walked up to him and fired a gun three times, fatally shooting the teen and then running.

Former Lafayette Police Officer Oren Haydel, mounted on a horse, said he heard the gunshots and saw the last muzzle flash then chased after Vangure, losing sight of him at least once, according to court records. Officers arrested Vangure after seeing him hiding behind a building.

A woman, who said she knew Vangure from school, came forward to police a month later. She said she was in the parking lot with friends getting ready to go into a bar and saw Vangure pull something out and then heard three gunshots. The woman said she found out later it was Simon, whose family she knew well, who had been shot.

Officers recovered a gun that matched the caliber that killed Simon near the building where they found Vangure. The only DNA found on the gun was that of a crime scene detective when he likely contaminated the sample by accident, according to court records. There was no conclusive DNA evidence on a pair of shoes found near the shooting.

But Vangure’s defense attorney, Arthur Harris, argued there were inconsistencies between Haydel’s testimony and the woman’s testimony, according to court records. He also questioned why she took a month to come forward and why police didn’t question any of her friends about the shooting.

Harris also questioned the lack of DNA and said no one saw Vangure pull a gun.

“If the state had DNA evidence, they would be preaching to the holy heaven how great it is and how unflappable it is,” he said during closing statements. “But since they don’t have DNA evidence then they are doing just the opposite.”

A jury unanimously convicted Vangure of second-degree murder. It carries a life sentence.

But Vangure still says he didn’t shoot Simon. It’s the same thing he told Simon’s parents when was sentenced.

“I knew the victim and his friends. We all grew up in the same town,” Vangure said. “I understand the loss. For the victim’s family, my heart goes out to them. If there’s something I can do, whatever I could have done or do, I’m willing.”

“As a whole, it’s just a miscarriage of justice,” he added.

Asking for a new trial

Vangure appealed his conviction.

His attorney, a different one than who defended his criminal trial, said Vangure was deprived of a fair trial because prosecutors never told Vangure or his attorney that Haydel was terminated from the Lafayette Police Department nearly two years before Vangure’s trial.

Haydel was fired from the police department in February 2011 after an Internal Affairs Investigation found he falsified police reports, damaged public records and violated the department orders regarding attention to duty, according to court records.

A letter in the file for Vangure’s case at the District Attorney’s Office sent in November 2010 from the police department to the prosecutor said "based on the nature of the complaint (against Haydel), we are informing you that the physical evidence in your case should be re-examined prior to going to trial."

Prather denied intentionally withholding the information, according to court documents.

On his appeal, Vangure’s attorney also noted differences between Haydel’s testimony during trial and testimony he gave during the preliminary hearing, the transcript of which was sealed and wasn’t initially submitted with Vangure’s first appeal documents.

During the pre-trial hearing, Haydel said he didn’t identify Vangure as the shooter until after chasing the suspect and was four blocks away from the scene, according to court records. But during the trial, Haydel said he identified the shooter when the shots were still being fired.

“Considering Mr. Haydel testified as the state’s primary eyewitness, the credibility of his testimony and his alleged identification of the shooter were both crucial to the state’s case,” his attorney wrote on appeal.

But the Louisiana Supreme Court in March said it would not grant Vangure’s appeal arguing that he failed to show the state withheld evidence as it related to Haydel. The Vangures have hired a new criminal justice attorney and continue to fight for his release.

'Something our community needs'

After exhausting his appeals and fighting through a murky system, Vangure and his wife will turn back to offering others hope and the resources they felt they didn’t have when it comes to the criminal justice system. They plan to relaunch their nonprofit in October.

The couple will start writing grants to bolster the services they can offer. They want to have attorneys and former judges offer information that can help. They hope to be an advocacy platform, highlighting incarcerated people who are petitioning for parole.

They plan to offer services and information to help families whose loved ones are incarcerated. In the future, they hope to open a multi-purpose center to specifically help youth.

“We are excited about relaunching because we know that it's something that our community needs because it's something that people aren’t taking the time to do,” Precious Vangure said.

“There's so much miseducation about the incarceration community. It gives them a voice and it gives them a platform where they can come address the concerns they have no matter what it is.”

For more information about Incarceration Speaks, email Precious Vangure at incarcerationspeaksall1@gmail.com.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

