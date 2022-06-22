Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot-car death case over 'prejudicial' evidence

Georgia's Supreme Court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose son died after he left him in a hot car for hours. The justices ruled the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

