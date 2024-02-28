After his murder conviction was overturned, Wilmington man convicted in different shooting

A Wilmington man who was previously convicted of murder for an Easter 2005 shooting has been convinced of attempted murder, gun charges and drug dealing in connection with several separate cases, including a shooting.

Bakr Dillard, 42, was arrested on Jan. 20, 2023, after Wilmington police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of Spruce Street. They were investigating a shooting at the time, police said.

Dillard had been on the lam for about nine months, police said.

In the home, law enforcement found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, two loaded 9mm handguns, more than 175 grams of powder cocaine, about 400 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of heroin, and nearly 4 kilograms of marijuana, a Wilmington police news release said. They also found Oxycodone pills, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and more than $7,200 in cash.

Dillard and four others were charged for the drugs and guns.

One year and two days later, on Jan. 22, Dillard was convinced of drug dealing, gun charges and conspiracy for that seizure.

Then, earlier this month, Dillard was again convicted, though this time on three counts of attempted murder, gun and ammunition charges and tampering with physical evidence. That case was connected to an April 14, 2022 shooting that injured two men.

That incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of W. 7th and N. Monroe streets. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Dillard fired 15 rounds into a parked car occupied by three men.

Two of the three were hit, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old. Both have recovered.

In a news release issued after that shooting, police said Dillard was with two other men at the time of the shooting. They were both arrested soon after, though Dillard was able to get away. He was later charged.

Delaware Online/News Journal archives show Dillard has a lengthy history of violent crime.

In 2005, when he was 21, Dillard was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old during a robbery. He and two co-defendants were convicted in 2006 for the shooting, though the convictions were overturned in 2008.

At the time, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that the trial judge failed to give proper jury instructions regarding an alibi defense. As a result, Dillard pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery in 2009 and was sentenced to the minimum mandatory sentence of five years.

Because he had been in prison for at least five years at the time of the sentencing, Dillard was immediately released.

Records show Dillard had other run-ins with the law, including for drug and gun charges, in the decade following that release. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 89 years for the recent convictions.

