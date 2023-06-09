Murder conviction upheld in ex-Muncie resident's slaying

ANDERSON, Ind. — A state appeals court has upheld an Anderson man's conviction for killing a former Muncie resident.

Last September, a Madison Circuit Court 4 jury found 20-year-old Demareyon Kemilis Robinson guilty of murder in the October 2020 shooting death Quincy M. Malone.

The 25-year-old Malone — who had lived in Muncie before later residing in Anderson — was shot in the chest in a house on 21st Street on Anderson's west side. He later died in an Indianapolis hospital.

After his trial, Robinson was later sentenced to 58 years in prison by Judge David Happe.

In his appeal, Robinson contended jurors should not viewed a recording of his discussion with an Anderson Police Department detective.

In a June 8 ruling, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction.

In the 3-0 ruling, Judge Cale Bradford noted Robinson's attorney had not objected to his client's statement to police during last year's murder trial. The judge also found that in his closing remarks to jurors, the defense attorney had repeatedly referred to comments Robinson made to the detective.

Robinson, incarcerated at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, has a projected release date in September 2064.

A co-defendant, Kyrell Dartez Cole, now 20, was also convicted of murder last year and sentenced to 75 years in prison,

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Conviction upheld in ex-Muncie resident's slaying