Murder conviction upheld for Ga. man who murdered wife, drove body out of state with kids in car

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld a murder conviction of a Tucker man who killed his wife and drove her body out of state with their children in the car.

Dennis Allaben will spend the rest of his life in prison for choking his wife to death in January 2010.

Allaben soaked a rag in ether and put it in his wife Maureen’s face before strangling her.

He then wrapped her body in a blanket using duct tape to keep it shut, put the body in the back of his truck, and drove the truck to Virginia to take his two children to relatives there.

He then returned to Georgia, his wife’s frozen body still in the back of the truck, and turned himself into the police.

He was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault, and DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Linda Hunter sentenced Allaben to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This is the third time Allaben’s conviction has been upheld.

