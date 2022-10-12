Murder convictions overturned, Michigan man released after 25 years behind bars

CARSON CITY, Mich. — Hugs, handshakes and cheers greeted Anthony Kyles as he walked out of prison a free man Wednesday afternoon.

“This is an overwhelming day,” Kyles told the Free Press. “I’m happy and I’m excited about finally being out.”

Kyles spent nearly 25 years in prison for a Pontiac house fire that killed four people before being exonerated. Supporters, including two of his children, gathered outside the Carson City Correctional Facility in Northern Michigan as he was released.

“I’m really glad that we finally got the truth,” Kyles said.

'Junk science and other flawed evidence'

After he left prison, Kyles ordered a chicken Caesar salad, breaded mushrooms and a cranberry juice at a nearby restaurant where he ate his first post-prison meal.

Earlier in the day, an order from Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien overturned Kyles’ 1997 murder convictions. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed it should be done in the “interest of justice.”

The Oakland County prosecutor’s newly formed Conviction Integrity Unit reviewed Kyles’ case earlier this year and determined he was wrongfully convicted.

Kyles, now 54, has always maintained his innocence. He said faith helped get him through the decades he spent in prison.

“We are excited that this day has finally come for Mr. Kyles,” said his attorney Imran Syed, co-director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic. “This fire was a tragic accident. This should have been clear to investigators from day one, but they unfortunately relied on junk science and other flawed evidence, and that reliance cost Mr. Kyles 25 years of his life. Nothing can ever fix that, but we are very grateful to the Oakland County CIU for working diligently to get to this point.”

In 1997, a jury convicted Kyles of four counts of second-degree murder; then a judge sentenced him to life in prison. The prosecution’s theory was Kyles set the fire by throwing a Molotov cocktail at the house, killing three children and their father. Jurors heard that Kyles feuded with the children’s mother over drugs, that he wanted to show he was in charge and that a witness saw him start the fire on the porch area.

The witness has since recanted, saying he lied to the jury.

Fire likely caused by bad wiring for a space heater

Issues with the case that raised doubts about Kyles’ guilt were highlighted in a Detroit Free Press investigation earlier this year. The Free Press investigation found that the witness who cooperated with authorities and later recanted his testimony appears to have received a break in his own criminal case despite a prosecutor's assurance to Kyles' jurors that he did not.

Independent fire investigators also reviewed the case, including one hired by the Conviction Integrity Unit at the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office during its investigation.

“An independent expert retained in 2022 by the Conviction Integrity Unit concluded that the fire underlying this case cannot be classified as arson and was most likely caused by faulty wiring in an electric space heater,” the order overturning his conviction said. “The trial expert was asked for input and declined such.”

During Kyles’ trial, a detective with the Pontiac Police Department testified accelerant used on the front porch caused the fire in the 300 block of Chandler Street. A multijurisdictional task force that included Pontiac police, the FBI and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office also investigated the case.

It’s the second time in a year that a conviction has been overturned in an Oakland County arson-murder case.

'I appreciate you very much'

Juwan Deering was freed a year ago after spending 15 years in prison for a 2000 fire in Royal Oak Township that killed five children. In both cases, the investigators ruled the fires arson. Years later, both cases were reviewed by an outside fire investigator, Robert Trenkle, who concluded the fires couldn't be deemed arson.

In Kyles’ case, Trenkle, said the fire was accidental, most likely caused by an improperly rewired cord on a space heater.

In March, Trenkle decided he would not cut his hair or beard until Kyles was freed from prison to show his support for Kyles, who he has repeatedly said was wrongfully convicted.

Trenkle, who has investigated thousands of fires over his lengthy career, got involved in Kyles’ case about seven years ago after getting a call from a private investigator who was working on it. Since then, Trenkle estimated he has spent more than 1,000 hours investigating the case.

Trenkle said he never met or spoke to Kyles during his investigation. That changed Wednesday. The two shook hands and hugged outside the prison.

Kyles then told him: “I appreciate you very much.”

