Murder count dismissed against half sister of Treyanna Summerville

Sep. 16—GOUVERNEUR — A second-degree murder charge has been dismissed against the 14-year-old half sister of Treyanna N. Summerville, the 18-year-old Gouverneur Central School senior who was found dead at her Rowley Street home in June 2020.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua confirmed Wednesday that an order dismissing the count had been signed in the youth part of County Court, but said he could not comment further because, with the dismissal, the case has been sealed.

A second-degree manslaughter charge remains pending against Treyanna Summerville's mother, Lashanna N. Charlton, who was 38 at the time of her daughter's death.

On the morning of June 22, 2020, Treyanna was reported dead inside her home at 135 Rowley St. Her half sister, who has not been publicly identified due to her age, was charged that day in connection with her death. She was 13 at the time.

Nearly a month later, on July 15, 2020, Mrs. Charlton was charged with manslaughter. She allegedly contributed "substantially" to the malnourishment and assault of Treyanna between June 18 and 22, 2020, according to a criminal complaint initially filed by state police in Gouverneur Town Court.

The criminal complaint against Mrs. Charlton alleges she failed to seek medical assistance while Treyanna was "unconscious as a result of the malnourishment and assault," therefore demonstrating a knowing disregard for her life and creating "substantial and unjustifiable risk" of Treyanna's injuries leading to her death.

Mrs. Charlton voluntarily turned herself in after processing arrangements were made through her attorney. She pleaded not guilty at arraignment in Town Court and was ordered held in county jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. A day later, bond was posted and she was released.

Since then, the manslaughter charge remains pending, although no grand jury indictment has been forthcoming. Mr. Pasqua said the length of time between Mrs. Charlton's arrest and the potential presentation of the case to a grand jury is not unusual, given the nature of the case and the nature of the charges, adding "it's been a long investigation."

"At the end of the day, it's about doing what's right based on the evidence," he said.