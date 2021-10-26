Murder up, crime down, confusion all around in Florida

Data: Florida Department of Law Enforcement; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

2021 has turned into a pretty deadly year.

What's happening: After 2020 saw a historic rise of homicides in the U.S., murders have continued to surge nationally and in Tampa Bay.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Zoom in: Florida had a 14.7 percent increase in murders in 2020, amounting to 1,285 killings. This was the state's highest spike since 1991, when 1,276 murders were recorded, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The state hasn't released any 2021 stats yet.

Pasco County had 34 murders in 2020, compared to 19 in 2019 and 27 in 2018.

This year the county has already recorded 34 homicides, and 23 of them have happened after June, per WFLA.

St. Petersburg's homicide rate is up 140% this year, WFLA also reports, jumping from 15 during Jan-Aug 2020 to 24 in the first eight months of 2021.

But, but, but: Other types of crime are consistently down.

St. Pete Police reported rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and larceny have all dropped, some as much as 21%.

Those crimes also dropped throughout Florida in 2020, but violent crimes increased by 2.3% according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's yearly report.

What they're saying: Criminologists can't seem to agree on what's behind the murder surges, Axios' Bryan Walsh reports.

The pandemic shut down parts of life that curb violence like schools and jobs, Princeton University criminologist Patrick Sharkey theorized.

Pasco County Sheriff Grady Judd is befuddled. Murders in his county include the shooting of a North Lakeland family and man who beat three coworkers to death in Davenport. But he said the total crime rate is down.

The bottom line: Don't assume the reason behind the spike, per Mother Jones.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free