Murder defendant being held on $5 million bond

Feb. 21—Corey Wayne Griffin was being held this week in the Rockwall County jail on $5 million bond on a charge of murder for the alleged killing of his estranged wife Chelsie Griffin of Royse City.

He also faces a charge of harassment, which carries a $25,000 bond, jail records indicate.

Griffin, whose residence is listed as Terrell in jail records, is accused of killing his estranged wife on Thursday, Feb. 16, at her home in Royse City.

On Feb. 16 at 12:08 p.m., Royse City police officers were dispatched to the scene to check the welfare of a female resident in the 2500 block of Perdenales Drive in Royse City.

After gaining entry into the home, officers found Chelsie Griffin deceased in the kitchen. There were signs of violence at the scene, including broken glass and overturned furniture, according to police.

During the course of an investigation, police identified her estranged husband, Corey Griffin, as a suspect in her killing.

He was soon located in Rockwall and arrested, according to police.