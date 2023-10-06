Murder defendant exonerated by Texas court after new evidence presented

After being convicted of murder over 40 years ago, James Reyos was declared innocent this week by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

According to the Innocence Project of Texas, the court's decision to overturn the conviction was based on recently discovered fingerprint evidence that identified the real perpetrators and the overwhelming evidence of Reyos being in New Mexico at the time of the killing.

"We are grateful for the court’s swift action on this case. James has been living with this burden for more than 40 years and his name has finally been cleared,” said Allison Clayton, deputy director of the Innocence Project of Texas and clinical fellow at Texas Tech.

Murder of Father Patrick Ryan in 1981

In December 1981, Catholic priest Patrick Ryan was found dead in a motel room in Odessa, the victim of an apparent beating. During a police investigation, it was found that Reyos was the last person to see Father Ryan.

At the time of the killing, Reyos was in New Mexico, which was proven through witnesses, receipts and a speeding ticket that Texas Rangers verified.

However, a year after being taken off the suspect list, Reyos confessed to the murder while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

He was arrested and later recanted his confession.

But, according to IPTX, the State of Texas tried Reyos for the murder and focused on the confession and "Reyos’ Apache Native American race and the fact that he was gay."

Even though no evidence was presented linking Reyos to the crime scene or even committing the crime, he was found guilty and was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Reyos was released in 2004 after serving only 20 years.

According to IPTX, it was thought there was no legal path forward to overturn the conviction because it was believed that all the evidence was destroyed.

In 2022, the Odessa Police Department discovered fingerprints that were taken from the crime scene and Father Ryan's stolen car and wallet in the archived files.

This prompted OPD to run the prints through the national fingerprint database, which returned the identities of Father Ryan's killers.

The killers had a criminal history and were known to be staying at the motel during that time.

The real killers have passed away since then.

“I am so grateful to (the) Innocence Project of Texas for this day. I want this to serve as hope to the people of Texas that justice can prevail,” Reyos said, in a statement from Innocence Project, after hearing the court’s decision.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Project Innocence Texas helps exonerate Odessa murder defendant