Murder defendant faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Whatever happened about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North 12th Street, it ended with 57-year-old George Derment Jr. dead, and 43-year-old Wallace Smith III accused of murder, facing up to 85 years in prison if convicted.

Smith's initial hearing was Wednesday after prosecutors filed formal charges of murder, pointing a firearm and a sentence-enhancing charge of unlawful use a firearm.

If convicted of murder, Smith faces between 45 and 65 years in prison. If he's convicted of unlawful use of a firearm, he faces an additional sentence between five and 20 additional years in prison.

During his brief initial hearing Wednesday afternoon, Smith said he understood the charges. He said he planned to hire a private attorney, but was concerned whether his attorney would have time to file motions in his defense.

His trial date is scheduled for Jan. 30, but it is common for these dates to be pushed back to later dates.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Smith and Derment's cars were each facing northbound in 12th Street, blocking the street, and a woman who wanted to leave told them to move, according to prosecutors.

Derment drove to the Heath Street, did a U-turn and drove back to Smith's BMW which was parked at the alley south of 1117 N. 12th St. When Derment pulled up beside the BMW, Smith opened fire, according to prosecutors, who cited home surveillance video showing muzzle flashes coming from the BMW.

Neighbors and witnesses told the Journal & Courier on Sunday that they heard between eight and 10 shots.

Police patrolling in the area heard the shots and sped to the scene, finding Smith outside his BMW, according to prosecutors. Smith put his hands up when officers arrived, according to prosecutors.

Police found Derment near death inside his Nissan and got him out of the car. They gave Derment life-saving aid, but he died at the scene, according to prosecutors and witnesses, one of whom said she overheard an officer initially say Derment had a faint pulse.

Derment's driver side door was pocked with several bullet holes, and some of the rounds penetrated into the car, killing Derment, according to prosecutors.

A forensic pathologist determined Derment died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to preliminary autopsy results released Monday by Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Inside Smith's BMW, police found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol with an empty magazine, and Smith was wearing an empty holster, according to prosecutors.

Derment was not armed, according to prosecutors.

Smith is being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond pending the outcome of his trial.

