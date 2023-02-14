Murder defendant: '(Grandfather) and I got into a fight and he lost'

MUNCIE, Ind. — Jurors on Tuesday heard a recording of the call Trent David Kreegar placed to 911 dispatchers after he had allegedly fatally injured his grandfather.

"Hey, my grandpa is outside and I don't feel a pulse," Kreegar said in the 911 call. "Him and I got into a fight and he lost. He's outside and he doesn't have a pulse."

Kreegar, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated battery in the September 2021 death of 67-year-old Robert Huffman Jr.

A table at the Shell convenience store in Daleville was designated as a memorial for the late Robert Earl Huffman Jr. The Daleville man — slain at his home on Sept. 5, 2021 — routinely stopped by the store, where he visited with friends.

In his opening remarks to Delaware Circuit Court 5 jurors on Monday, Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr said the grandfather and grandson were fighting outside the older man's Daleville home — south of Ind. 67 along South Walnut Street — when the slaying occurred.

Mawhorr — presenting the state's case with Prosecutor Eric Hoffman — said Kreegar, who had been staying at his grandfather's home, inflicted multiple traumatic blunt force injuries by striking Huffman with a steel wheelbarrow.

The deputy prosecutor also said Kreegar then waited for an extended period — among other things showering and cleaning his clothes — before reporting the incident to authorities.

More:Police: Accused killer struck grandfather in head with wheelbarrow

Testimony on Tuesday indicated his call to 911 dispatchers came at 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2021.

A dispatcher then directed Kreegar how to perform CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

Huffman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also Tuesday, a friend of Huffman, Ed Johnson, testified the victim was somewhat limited in mobility after having both knees replaced and suffering from diabetes and other ailments,.

Johnson, also of Daleville, recalled his friend had limited stamina when they worked together on projects.

He recalled once seeing Kreegar bristle when he grandfather asked for help with a chore.

"That's all you live for, to boss me around," the defendant reportedly told Huffman.

In his opening statement on Monday, defense attorney Sam Beasley referred to Mawhorr's account of the slaying, and told jurors, "It's not that simple."

Story continues

Beasley said his client "was forced to make a decision in a split-second."

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a maximum 65-year prison term. Aggravated battery is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. is presiding over this week's trial.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Murder defendant: '(Grandfather) and I got into a fight and he lost'