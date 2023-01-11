Murder defendant says he'll testify, then changes his mind

Statue of justice (court or lawsuit file illustration)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jermaine Garnes first said he planned to testify in his murder trial, then less than an hour later, he changed his mind, sending the case to the jurors Wednesday afternoon after closing arguments.

Garnes faces charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery and battery resulting in death. He's accused of repeatedly punching his girlfriend's son, 3-year-old Zeus Cox, inside Garnes' apartment at 1200 Howell St. the night of July 4, 2021. Zeus was reported dead about 8:50 a.m. July 5, 2021.

During the two-day trial, jurors heard video statements from Garnes and Zeus' mother, Crystal Cox, in which they tried to explain Zeus' bruising from head to toe.

Zeus fell off his bike; he fell at a pool, and he fell on a wet kitchen floor. None of those alleged falls would inflict the injuries the boy suffered, forensic pathologist Dr. Darin Wolfe testified at Cox's trial in May.

Zeus suffered a ruptured kidney, four ruptures in his small intestines and two broken ribs, Wolfe tesified in May. The rupture in the intestines caused blood and fecal material to seep into the membrane that holds the intestines in place, he said in May.

Dr. Tara Holloran, a clinical pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children, testified Tuesday that Zeus' injuries could not be inflicted by a fall or even roughhousing with Garnes' 9-year-old son.

"It would take significant blunt force to the belly," she testified, indicating that the Zeus' injuries would have to be caused by someone with "adult strength."

Sean Leshney, the director of the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's High-Tech Crime Unit, testified Wednesday morning, showing jurors text messages Garnes sent.

"Bro. My fiancee's son died yesterday at my house," Garnes' stated in a July 6 text message to a friend. "We believe he may have choked on his vomit."

In the text, Garnes recounts how he woke up July 5 to Crystal Cox screaming, and he tells how he picked up Zeus and put him in a cold shower to revive him.

Then Garnes said he called 911 and did CPR.

Garnes' text contradicts evidence jurors have seen so far in the trial.

Jurors heard the 911 call during which Garnes clearly was not performing CPR.

As for Garnes' claim that he stuck Zeus in the shower to try and revive him, paramedics arrived a minute or two after the 911 call.

Paramedic Seth Kirkendall was the first paramedic on scene, and he did not testify that Zeus was wet as if he'd been put under a shower.

Jurors also saw a photo of Zeus taken a few minutes after police arrived. He does not appear to be wet.

The state rested its case, followed by the defense resting without calling a witness.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Murder defendant says he'll testify, then changes his mind