Murder defendant sought to block evidence ahead of trial

Feb. 1—A Decatur man accused of stabbing his son to death sought to block the admission of a video recording wherein he mumbles to himself and other evidence ahead of his jury trial that began Monday, according to filings in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Raul Rincon, 61, was the only other person inside the apartment at 1502 19th Ave. S.E. where investigating Decatur police officers on June 9, 2020, discovered 23-year-old Brandon Rincon with multiple lacerations and stab wounds, according to a Decatur Police Department press release at the time.

Brandon Rincon was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to two search warrant affidavits, Raul Rincon told investigators he was home during the incident. One affidavit states Raul Rincon claimed to be watching TV at the time, while the other states he claimed to be asleep.

Investigators recovered a knife with blood on it from inside the apartment, according to the affidavit. Rincon then voluntarily agreed to go to the police station and speak with detectives.

There, Rincon sat alone in an interview room for around 15 minutes before any law enforcement personnel entered, according to motions filed by his defense attorneys last week. The motion indicates that Rincon was unaware he was being recorded and had not been provided a Miranda warning.

Around two minutes into the recording, Rincon allegedly mumbles something under his breath. A police report of the interrogation included commentary on the recorded mumbling, according to the motion, with phrases such as "it appeared Raul stated," and "which sounded as if."

Rincon's defense team argued that the court should exclude certain speculative and "highly prejudicial" testimony purporting to describe what Rincon said or did not say while he was alone in the interrogation room.

"(Defense) counsel has intentionally left out what law enforcement believes Mr. Rincon said while he was alone in the room as the 'bell cannot be unrung,'" Rincon's lawyers wrote in a footnote. "Once you hear someone state what they believe was said in this recording, any subsequent listener or listening of the recording will cause a person to agree with what they have been told."

In support of this theory, the motion pointed to the 2015 internet phenomenon of the image of a blue-and-black dress; many viewers of the image saw the dress as white and gold until told otherwise.

In a separate filing, Rincon's attorneys further argue that the court should exclude all recorded audio and video of him while he was alone in the interrogation room.

"Considering the fact that Mr. Rincon was the only party inside the room, it is a criminal violation to record his private communications when he is by himself, and he has a reasonable expectation of privacy," the motion reads.

Alabama Code 13A-11-30 defines eavesdropping, a misdemeanor, as overhearing or recording the private communication of others without the consent of at least one of the parties engaged in communication. — Bodycam

In other motions filed last week, Rincon's attorneys requested portions of police bodycam video to be barred from evidence.

"The female officer, like other officers, appears to be scouring the apartment complex for any potentially relevant evidence," reads the description of one of the bodycam recordings. "At some point, she discussed with other law enforcement officers their theories of how the offense may have been committed. Near the end of the recording, there is a statement made by dispatch that Mr. Rincon has an active warrant in Missouri for larceny."

In another bodycam recording, a male officer explains why he believes Rincon is the No. 1 suspect, according to the motion.

Rincon's lawyers argue that the statements made by officers in the recordings constitute hearsay. Furthermore, they argue that mention of the larceny warrant would paint Rincon as a "bad guy" before a jury. — Photos

Rincon's attorneys also sought to bar redundant photographic evidence of the victim's injuries from trial, according to court filings. Seventeen photos of the victim were captured while he was at the hospital, with another 70 taken during the autopsy.

"(Multiple) photographs are not relevant and material to the case but instead would be utilized as a 'shock-and-awe moment' for the jurors to become emotionally invested and display anger towards Mr. Rincon, even though there is no direct evidence that he was the one who caused Brandon's death," Rincon's lawyers argued in a motion.

In an order filed Saturday, Judge Jennifer Howell said the court would take up the matter at trial. Court records on Wednesday showed no rulings had yet been made on the motions. Howell's clerk said Judge Stephen Brown is presiding over the trial.

Rincon was released from Morgan County Jail on a $75,000 bond on Aug. 5, 2020. He pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Nov. 11, 2021.

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino