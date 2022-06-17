Murder defendant tells cops he feared Only the Bosnian gang after killing one

Jun. 17—Hours after shooting and killing a home invader, Isaiah Rivera-Perez remained petrified of retaliation by the Manchester gang that had orchestrated the July 2020 invasion-robbery of his home.

During a lengthy interview with police at his hospital room, the marijuana dealer refused to name his assailant or allow police to search his cell phone, though he readily agreed to let police search the Central Street home where he kept his cache of marijuana and where he had been beaten.

"I don't want nothing coming out of my mouth. My kids need me," Rivera-Perez told police when they asked him to name one of the four assailants. He said the gang, later identified as OTB for Only the Bosnians, had 30 to 40 members.

"I know how they run. They're constantly getting way with ++++ — murder, robbery," he said.

His police interviews were the focus of the fourth day of his trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court, where he faces charges of second-degree murder and felony reckless conduct.

Rivera-Perez, 25, is accused of shooting Jaden Connor, 17, in the back while fleeing the Rivera-Perez home at 276 Central St.

Connor stumbled and died on the street, several hundred feet from the home.

Rivera-Perez, a father of two, took the stand on Thursday. His cross-examination began Friday.

Prosecutors played audio recording of police interviews with Rivera-Perez in the days following the shooting.

Some interviews went on for hours, and transcripts of the recordings were broadcast on a video screen. About eight of the 15 members of the jury pool seemed to be reading along; others stared away, held their head in their hands or closed their eyes at times.

The police interview was conducted a few hours after the shooting.

Police repeatedly asked Rivera-Perez to explain why he shot people who were fleeing his property.

He disputed police suggestions that he was angry at them.

Rivera-Perez said that if he was angry, it was at himself for letting one of them into his home for what seemed like an ordinary drug buy. The man let in three others, and a savage pistol-whipping and robbery followed.

Story continues

Rivera-Perez said he was in pain, on adrenaline, confused and bleeding. His ears rang and his vision was blurred as he grabbed his gun as the four ran outside the front door.

He insisted he only shot the gun while on his property.

"I gotta protect my family, no matter what the cost is," Rivera-Perez said. "These men are still armed. It doesn't matter if they're running down the street from me. They had weapons."

But at another point, he told police he didn't think he was in danger of being killed. During the beating, he told his assailants they would have to kill him before he opened a safe.

"They didn't want to do that, they just wanted to be bums" and get what they could, he said.

Once he saw that Connor stumbled and fell, he cried, prayed and crossed himself, Rivera-Perez said.

"That's somebody's kid, somebody's baby," he said.

Rivera-Perez initially told police he sold only small amounts of marijuana edibles but later admitted to making significant money off drugs. In fact, authorities confiscated $12,600 in drug gains and 19 ounces of marijuana found in his apartment.

The trial is expected to continue on Monday.